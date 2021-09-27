First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 244,021 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $91.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

