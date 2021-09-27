First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Boosted by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.48 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

