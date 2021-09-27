First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.