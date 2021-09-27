Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,688 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,839 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

