Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $13.36 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $321.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.19 and its 200 day moving average is $363.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

