Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

