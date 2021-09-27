Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 67,320 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67,320 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Twitter by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Twitter by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twitter by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR opened at $67.22 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

