Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.92

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 1825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 93,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 106,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

