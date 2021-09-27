FLO (FLO) Price Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

