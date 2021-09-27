Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $15.92 or 0.00036682 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $85.36 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00139319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.79 or 1.00492586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.58 or 0.07044145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.54 or 0.00782250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

