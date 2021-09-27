Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,635,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,750,930. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

