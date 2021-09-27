Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,686,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

