Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,440 shares.The stock last traded at $102.62 and had previously closed at $103.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $587.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

