Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FOX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

