Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.89% of Fox Factory worth $842,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $148.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.