Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.02. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $694.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Frank’s International’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

