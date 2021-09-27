Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $146,627,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,511,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

