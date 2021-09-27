Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.38 ($56.92).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FRE opened at €41.12 ($48.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.30 and a 200-day moving average of €42.66. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

