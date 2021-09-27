FREYR Battery (FREY) and The Competition Critical Survey

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FREYR Battery to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.07% -0.48% -1.83%

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -16.22 FREYR Battery Competitors $662.26 million $10.11 million 2.18

FREYR Battery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 65 502 732 13 2.53

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.70%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.20%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

FREYR Battery competitors beat FREYR Battery on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

