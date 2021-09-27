Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $459,015.07 and approximately $114,539.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00130495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

