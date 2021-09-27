Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 303.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Frontline by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Frontline by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Frontline by 16.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.