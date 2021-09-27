Function X Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $296.39 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,141.36 or 1.00045345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00088576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00051422 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001496 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.00562502 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

