Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

FUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,804 ($49.70). The stock had a trading volume of 400,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,680.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,949.78. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

