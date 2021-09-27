G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,114 shares.The stock last traded at $21.43 and had previously closed at $21.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.66.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

