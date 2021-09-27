G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report sales of $4.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.77 million, with estimates ranging from $53.06 million to $72.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 924,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

