Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 36.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $14,789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $324.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.41. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.