Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,516 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $444.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.14. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.07 and a 12-month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.