GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $790,293.90 and $741.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00346072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,302.25 or 1.00101643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00088042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001676 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

