Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.08 on November 23rd

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.005.

Gerdau has raised its dividend by 1,574.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gerdau stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 272.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Gerdau worth $48,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

