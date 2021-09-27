Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 10% Higher

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares shot up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.25. 188,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,804,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gevo by 6,081.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

