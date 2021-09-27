GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFL. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.
GFL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. 22,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
