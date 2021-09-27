GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFL. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

GFL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. 22,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

