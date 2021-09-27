Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00128500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

