Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Critical Comparison

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38% Global Medical REIT 0.15% 0.03% 0.01%

This table compares RPT Realty and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.42 -$10.23 million $0.78 16.42 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 10.15 -$1.92 million $0.88 16.84

Global Medical REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. RPT Realty pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for RPT Realty and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

