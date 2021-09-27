Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1,261.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

