Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

