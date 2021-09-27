Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graham will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graham.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $4,388,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 million, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

