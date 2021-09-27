Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 25,900 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

