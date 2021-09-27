Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.51.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

