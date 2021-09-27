Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 6,904 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

AIRC opened at $49.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

