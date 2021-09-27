Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 86,500 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

