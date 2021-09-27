Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

YMM opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

