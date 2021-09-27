Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.