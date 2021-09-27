Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

