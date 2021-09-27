Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,449 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.86. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

