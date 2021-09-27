Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

