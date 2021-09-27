Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW opened at $88.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

