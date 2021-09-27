Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,516. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.