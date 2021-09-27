Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,516. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

