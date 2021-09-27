Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. 240,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,070,128. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.