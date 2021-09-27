Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 16,472 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $153.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

